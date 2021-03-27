CLINTON, S.C. — Mason Randall threw for 301 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead San Diego to a 24-21 win over Presbyterian on Saturday.

San Diego (3-0, 3-0 Pioneer Football League) never trailed.

San Diego's defense came up with the game's first score when Amir Wallace forced a fumble on Jalen Jones and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown with 10:26 left in the first quarter.

Following Brandon Eickert's 23-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead, Keith Pearson hauled in a pass from Brandon Thompson and sprinted 75 yards to reduce Presbyterian's deficit to 10-7.

Randall threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Michael Carner with seven seconds before halftime for a 10-point lead, then found Derek Kline from 15-yards out with a minute left in the third for a 24-7 advantage.

Thompson led a four-play, 52-yard drive that ended with his 6-yard touchdown run early in the fourth to pull Presbyterian within 24-14. His 80-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Bachelder with 41 seconds left made it 24-21, but the Toreros secured the onside kick attempt and ran the clock to end it.

Thompson threw for 323 yards for the Blue Hose (1-3, 1-3).

This story was first published on March 27, 2021. It was updated on March 31, 2021 to remove the second paragraph about San Diego breaking the Football Championship Subdivision record for consecutive victories against conference opponents. The game did not count as a league contest.