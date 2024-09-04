Randal Grichuk homers twice as Diamondbacks hold off Giants 8-7

Diamondbacks: Walker played for the first time since July 29 against Washington. ... OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went on the 10-day IL with a strained left calf, though Lovullo expects him to return when eligible. Gurriel was hurt trying to beat out a double play Sunday against the Dodgers. ... INF Ketel Marte tested his sprained left ankle with some aggressive baserunning while C Gabriel Moreno (strained adductor in his left leg) still needs some recovery time. ... LHP Jordan Montgomery is listed as day-to-day after he took a comebacker off the lower right leg Monday and exited in the seventh inning.