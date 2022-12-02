GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ahmad Rand's 13 points helped Milwaukee defeat Green Bay 81-67 on Thursday night to open Horizon League play.
Rand also added six rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers (6-3). Markeith Browning II scored 12 points and added four steals. Jalen Johnson recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
The Phoenix (0-7) were led by Cade Meyer, who recorded 19 points and two blocks. Green Bay also got 12 points from Randy Tucker. Brock Heffner also recorded 12 points. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Phoenix.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
