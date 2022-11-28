MILWAUKEE — Ahmad Rand's 12 points helped Milwaukee defeat Boston University 67-46 on Sunday night.
Rand shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (4-3). Markeith Browning II shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Kentrell Pullian finished 2 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
The Terriers (4-3) were led in scoring by Walter Whyte, who finished with 12 points. Malcolm Chimezie added 10 points and seven rebounds for Boston University. Daman also put up eight points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
