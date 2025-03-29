Ramstad: Legislators should focus on existing spending, not the next small budget increase

Two years ago, our state government showed a significant revenue surplus. Today, it’s wrestling with a prospective deficit.
It didn’t — and more importantly doesn’t — have to be this way.
Republicans complain that DFLers spend too much and expose the state to fraud. DFLers portray President Donald Trump’s ax-swinging at the federal government as big trouble for Minnesota. Both sides have a point.
Neither, however, talks about whether they are delivering value for Minnesotans’ money.
This week, DFL and Republican leaders reveal budget targets for the two years beginning July 1. I will be surprised if either side proposes spending below the $64 billion in revenue expected for the period.
And I will be shocked if they acknowledge the vexing outcomes from their handling of Minnesotans’ money in recent years.
One outcome is that they made Minnesota far more generous than any other state in Medicaid distributions to the disabled and elderly. That seems wonderful, but it became way too much. Minnesota pays nearly $10,000 per recipient, or around 25%, more than the next most generous state. This is the runaway element in future state budgets. I’m sorry to sound Scrooge-like, but it can’t go on.
A second is undeniable decline in public education. Students test poorly compared to the past, most charter schools are disasters and schools in the Twin Cities are racially segregated from parental choice and bad policy. Meanwhile, fewer college-age Minnesotans are studying teaching and, crazily, legislators two years ago made it harder for career-changers to become teachers.