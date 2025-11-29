Ramstad: Gift shop, coffee shop in Grand Rapids show full potential of human services programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — Human services programs for Minnesotans with disabilities are under new scrutiny amid evidence of fraud in some of the Twin Cities-area organizations that provide housing aid, addiction treatment or help to people with autism and other disabilities.
As happens so often, the problems of the few hurt the work of the many.
One human services organization that blossomed in recent years is Itasca Life Options (ILO) here in Grand Rapids, the Mississippi River town of 12,000 that sits on the divide between the Iron Range and the resort-filled lake country of northern Minnesota.
More precisely, it’s the residents of Grand Rapids that ILO serves who have blossomed. Through ILO’s programs, they are working jobs above minimum wage, even running their own coffee shop, gift store and theater company.
One of them, Hanna Hays, told me to be careful with my words when writing about her and her peers.
“I’m not all that fond of the words ‘disabled’ or ‘handicapped,’” said Hays, who told me she has Asperger’s syndrome and a few other challenging conditions.
“It makes me sound a little less than fully human,” she added. “I like to use the words ‘mentally or physically challenged.’ Challenges can be overcome.”
ILO started 60 years ago in the days when people with mental and physical challenges were sent to state hospitals. The organization played an important role in Grand Rapids and Itasca County during the evolution to move people into communities.