Ramsey County leaders have rejected all proposals from developers vying to build on the shuttered Ponds golf course in Maplewood.

The County Board reviewed the three proposals — for a private golf course, a single-family home development and a senior and multifamily home development — in a Jan. 18 closed session. The proposals from Bradley R. Behnke Golf Management, D.R. Horton Inc. and United Properties didn't align with board members' priorities, they said. County leaders say they will confer with city leaders and community members and "regroup."

"We thank the developers for their thoughtful proposals," Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo said in a statement. "While none of these proposals were ultimately selected to continue forward, we remain optimistic about the potential of both sites and look forward to further discussions with Maplewood about future use."

Last year, the county issued two requests for developer interest for the 88-acre golf course, referred to as the south property, and a nearby 77-acre undeveloped parcel adjacent to the county corrections facility and Battle Creek Regional Park, referred to as the north property. No proposals were submitted for the north property.

The county's intention to develop the two properties — potentially with affordable housing — has sparked intense community debate. Environmental groups including the Friends of the Mississippi River, St. Paul Audubon Society and Friends of Maplewood Nature Center are lobbying to save the north site, which is a nesting ground for grassland birds, including the Henslow's sparrow, which is on the state's endangered species list.

The county declined to release the three developer proposals to the Star Tribune, saying under state statute, they will remain private "until the County abandons plans for the sale of the property or issues a new solicitation."

According to a statement from the county, the proposals were vetted against priority areas including land use feasibility, financial feasibility and alignment with equity goals.

"At this time the Board determined there wasn't a proposal that aligned across all critical areas," the statement said. "There isn't a single vision for the site and the team is regrouping now to continue work with the City of Maplewood and the community to continue evaluation of both north and south parcels for future development."

Maplewood leaders said Friday that they plan to meet with county leaders soon to discuss the future of the properties.

John Zakelj, Friends of Maplewood Nature Center president and a longtime Audubon Society member, said a coalition of grassroots environmental groups will continue lobbying for the north parcel to be added to Battle Creek Regional Park. The lack of developer interest in the north property is a clear message to county leaders, he said.

"The fact they received no proposal for the northern property supports our point of view that the northern parcel is not appropriate for housing," Zakelj said. "More and more people have come around and are seeing the unique natural value of that grassland."

Meanwhile, Zakelj said, he and others in the environmental community are keeping an enthusiastic eye on a preservation proposal by wildlife expert Carrol Henderson.

Henderson, the retired nongame wildlife program supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said verandas built around the periphery of the grassland could be a place for watching and listening to birds and wildlife. The verandas, replete with birdbaths and nearby nesting boxes, would be designed for people of all abilities.

Henderson proposed that parks staff partner with the national nonprofit Birdability, which works to ensure the birding community and the outdoors are welcoming and accessible to people with disabilities.

"What could be a better way to start the day for a blind or visually impaired citizen than listening to bluebirds, bobolinks, purple martins and some of those grassland sparrows! That would be a version of nature therapy at its finest for persons whose visual world has closed around them," Henderson wrote in his proposal to city and county leaders.

Michael Hurben, a retired engineer in Bloomington who is on the Birdability board of directors, said there is keen interest in developing natural areas and opportunities that are accessible to all.

"To Ramsey County I would say: We have license plates here in Minnesota that remind us to preserve critical habitat," said Hurben, who is legally blind, "and here we have an opportunity to do just that in a way that is accessible to urban residents who might otherwise never visit such a beautiful prairie."