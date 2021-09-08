ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ramsey County Attorney John Choi is planning to announce a new policy Wednesday to end felony prosecutions stemming from low-level traffic stops.

His office says the policy is designed to fundamentally change the use of traffic stops that are not initiated for public safety reasons. These types of stops — for issues such as a broken tail light or expired license tabs — disproportionately affect minority communities, and can sometimes have fatal consequences.

In 2016, Philando Castile, who was Black, was fatally shot by a suburban police officer in Ramsey County after he told the officer he had a gun. Castile and his girlfriend were told that they were initially pulled over due to a broken tail light. Choi's office prosecuted former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who was acquitted of manslaughter.

In neighboring Hennepin County, 20-year-old motorist Daunte Wright, who was Black, was killed in April after a former Brooklyn Center police officer pulled him over for expired tabs and for having an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. Kim Potter has claimed she meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun when she shot Wright, and is scheduled to face trial on manslaughter charges this fall.

Police departments nationwide have been examining their traffic stop policies amid public outcry over these high-profile cases and some, including Minneapolis and Lansing, Michigan, have changed their policies to say officers will no longer stop drivers for minor infractions.

Choi is expected to announce more details Wednesday afternoon.