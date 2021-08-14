The union that represents Ramsey County deputies said in a news release Friday that it is "generally in agreement" with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate to be considered Tuesday by the County Board.

That statement was issued in response to a headline and story in Friday's Star Tribune that said the Ramsey County Deputies' Federation opposed a proposed vaccine mandate. That story, which was based on incomplete information, focused on a letter written Monday by federation president Allison Schaber that raised concerns about any potential vaccine mandate but did not oppose such a mandate. The letter was written in response to a county Human Resources Department request for input from labor groups ahead of a board workshop held last Tuesday. It was not addressed to the full County Board.

Schaber said in Friday's news release that at Tuesday's workshop, "we learned Ramsey County does not intend to force employees to vaccinate as a condition of employment. Instead, Ramsey County will offer employees a choice to either receive the vaccine and disclose their vaccine status to their employer or submit to regular testing."

That choice, which allows employees to "continue to maintain ownership over their personal health care decisions," has the union's backing, Schaber said. After Tuesday's workshop, she met with County Manager Ryan O'Connor and said they left with "a shared commitment to work together throughout implementation to ensure options remain available for [union] members and county employees."

"As outlined by the Ramsey County Board, employees will maintain the right to decide if the vaccine is the right choice for themselves," she wrote.

Schaber said the Star Tribune story resulted in sharp criticism of the union on social media and elsewhere. The union posted its full response to the story on its Facebook page.

The federation "continues to advocate for our members' right to make personal health decisions while supporting the COVID-19 vaccine and our many members that have already received the vaccine," Schaber wrote in Friday's news release.

On Saturday, Schaber said in an e-mail that the federation "was unfairly vilified for advocating for its members."

"We are happy the Star Tribune acted promptly to correct the story and show [the union's] willingness to work with Ramsey County and not against it," she said.

Staff writer Pamela Miller contributed to this report.