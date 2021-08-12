Sheriff's deputies in Ramsey County won't back a proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county employees that's currently under consideration by the County Board, according to an e-mail obtained by the Star Tribune.

Allison Schaber, president of the Ramsey County Deputies' Federation, wrote in the Monday e-mail that many union members had "reached out to the Federation to express their concerns and, in many cases, outright opposition" to the proposed mandate, which is on the board's agenda for next Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Although Schaber cited personal privacy and individual choice among the members' qualms with the mandate, her main concern revolved around hiring and maintaining staffing numbers. The events of the past 18 months, which include the pandemic, George Floyd's murder and the resulting civil unrest, and calls to "defund the police" have been "extremely detrimental to the health and wellness" of Ramsey County's deputies, the e-mail said. These stressors only compound upon workplace issues like low wages and a "general feeling of lack of support and respect," according to Schaber.

"We are fighting to keep good public servants, which is only made more difficult with the added stress of being forced to get a vaccine," she wrote.

Union members are open to the idea of incentivizing unvaccinated staff to take the vaccine, Schaber wrote, but they would request the same incentive be available to employees who have already been vaccinated.

"It is not the role of a public employer to impose their own individual opinions on health care onto its employees," Schaber concluded.

The County Board will vote next Tuesday on whether to approve the mandate.

Maya Miller • 612-673-7086