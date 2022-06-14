Ramsey County commissioners are proposing a 1.5% raise for themselves, which they say aligns with the pay bump given other county employees.

The raises would go into effect Jan. 1 and bring commissioners' pay up to $99,052. The County Board Chair's salary would increase to $102,149.

The Board held a public hearing on the proposed pay raise Tuesday. No member of the public came forward to speak. The Board will take the final vote on the proposed pay raise June 21.

"Ramsey County employees with settled bargaining agreements and unrepresented employees received a general wage increase of 1.5% in 2022," according to a county staff report. "It is the intent of the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners that future salary increases for the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners be set at a rate that matches the general increase in wages given to employees in the previous year."

Ramsey County commissioners work full-time representing constituents in Minnesota's second-largest county. The county employs more than 4,000 people and its $774 million budget funds a wide variety of services including roads and public works; libraries; parks; elections; public assistance; public health; the county attorney's office; the sheriff's office; community corrections and the 911 call center.

In neighboring Hennepin County, commissioners earned $113,566 in 2022. Washington County commissioners earn $72,488 and Anoka County Commissioners earn $75,192

Five Dakota County Commissioners make $88,463, while Commissioners Laurie Halverson and Mary Hamann Roland make $86,723, according Dakota County spokesperson.