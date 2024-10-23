Rams seek to carry momentum into Thursday night showdown with Vikings

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was part of McVay's Rams staff as offensive coordinator for two seasons in 2020-2021. … Vikings QB Sam Darnold, a native of Southern California who starred at USC, has had a 100-plus passer rating in five of six games to tie Josh Allen and Joe Burrow for the most such games in the NFL this season. … Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is fourth in the league in receiving yards, but his streak of four straight games under 100 yards is the longest of his career. … Vikings RB Aaron Jones is one of three players in the NFL with at least 400 rushing yards and 150 receiving yards, joining New Orleans' Alvin Kamara and Atlanta's Bijan Robinson. … The Vikings defense is second in the league in opponent scoring efficiency, with points allowed on 18 of 71 possessions (25.4%) to trail only the Chargers (23.6%). … McVay picked up his 79th win on Sunday, tying John Robinson for most in Rams' history, counting regular season and playoff results. … RB Kyren Williams leads the NFL in scrimmage touchdowns since the start of the 2023 season. He has 24 scores in that span, including eight touchdown runs and one catch this season. … Williams has rushed for a touchdown in nine straight regular-season games, which is the second-longest streak by a Ram. Greg Bell did it 10 games in a row from Week 10 of the 1988 season through Week 3 of 1989. … Stafford (4,965) needs three completions to jump Dan Marino (4,967) for ninth most in NFL history. … McCollough is the Rams' first undrafted free agent rookie to have interceptions in consecutive games since Don Burroughs in 1955. … CB Cobie Durant picked off a pass against the Raiders, his first since Dec. 25, 2022. He also forced a fumble when he brought down Minshew for his second career sack on a delayed blitz.