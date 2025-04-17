Rams' draft headquarters to be at LAFD Air Operations base to honor first responders to wildfires

"Drafting from LAFD Air Operations is a powerful reminder of what it means to represent Los Angeles,'' Rams president Kevin Demoff said. ''Since the wildfires devastated our region in January, we have looked to bring LA together to help with the recovery efforts, raise the spirits of those impacted and shine a light on our first responders. We are humbled to partner with LAFD during one of the NFL's biggest moments to express gratitude for those who risk their lives daily to protect our city.''