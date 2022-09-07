BUFFALO (12-7) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (16-5)

Thursday, 7:20 p.m. CDT, NBC/Ch. 11

Opening line: Bills by 2 1/2.

Series record: Bills lead 8-5.

Last meeting: Bills beat Rams 35-32 on Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, NY.

Bills player to watch: QB Josh Allen. After coming up on the wrong side of an epic 42-36 overtime playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs despite throwing for 329 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, Allen is among the favorites to win Most Valuable Player this season. He accounted for five touchdowns in his only previous game against the Rams in 2020.

Rams player to watch: WR Cooper Kupp. He won the receiving triple crown last season by catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, all tops in the league. He closed out one of the greatest seasons in NFL history by making eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl, the second score coming with 1:25 remaining to win a championship for the Rams on their home field.

Key matchup: Bills DE Von Miller vs. Rams LT Joe Noteboom. Miller makes his Buffalo debut against his former team after closing last season with four sacks, six tackles for loss and one fumble recovery in the postseason to help Los Angeles win the Super Bowl. Buffalo signed Miller, the NFL's active leader in sacks with 115 1/2, to upgrade what had been a middling pass rush. Noteboom, who steps into the starting lineup following the retirement of Andrew Whitworth, must keep his former teammate at bay to allow the Rams' powerful passing game to function.

Key injuries: Bills starting S Jordan Poyer is expected to play after missing the past month with a hyperextended left elbow. Backup OL Tommy Doyle (foot) and backup TE Quintin Morris (hamstring) are unlikely to play. ... Rams QB Matthew Stafford is not expected to be limited by pain in his right elbow. Stafford had an injection in his throwing arm that kept him out of spring practices, and his workload in training camp was carefully managed. ... WR Van Jefferson is out after undergoing knee surgery early in training camp. He started all 21 games for Los Angeles last season, but the Rams' offseason signing of Allen Robinson should mitigate his absence.

Mark Craig's pick against the spread

It'll be a good night for at least one reigning Super Bowl champion. Miller will make an immediate impact against his old team. Meanwhile, Allen will take his first step toward league MVP as the Rams begin to realize why no Super Bowl winner has repeated since 2004. Bills 34, Rams 21