Rampant adoption fraud separated generations of South Korean children from their families, AP finds

Records show that officials were aware of a laundry list of dubious practices in the industry: lost children were documented as abandoned; the origins of alleged orphans weren't verified; some were ''disguised'' by agencies as being born from unwed mothers to make them adoptable, according to Health Ministry records seen by AP. In the early 1980s, the government itself likened the agencies' child-hunting practices to ''trafficking.'' At a meeting in 1982, documents show, the ministry admitted to child ''intake'' problems and cautioned agencies to improve their practices to avoid the appearance of ''trafficking, profiteering.'' Yet the government still called for ''as many adoptions as possible.''