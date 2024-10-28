News & Politics

Ramp from northbound 35W to eastbound I-94 in Minneapolis closes for five weeks

The ramp and lanes on I-94 will be closed until Nov. 29.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 28, 2024 at 11:53AM
(Minnesota Department of Transportation)

A freeway ramp in downtown Minneapolis used by thousands of drivers each day closed Monday morning and won’t reopen for five weeks.

Minnesota Department of Transportation crews shut down the ramp from northbound I-35W to eastbound I-94 at 5 a.m. Monday and it won’t reopen until Nov. 29

In addition, both directions of I-94 will be reduced to two lanes between 11th Avenue S. and Franklin Avenue.

The closures will allow crews to construct crossovers that motorists will use in 2025 when MnDOT begins maintenance work on five bridges along I-94 between downtown Minneapolis and the Franklin Avenue bridge that crosses I-94.

Drivers needing to get from northbound I-35W to eastbound I-94 will be directed to go north on I-35W to Hwy. 36 and south on I-35E.

Next year, both directions of I-94 will be reduced to two lanes between Hwy. 55/Hiawatha Avenue and the Franklin Avenue bridge.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

See More

More from News & Politics

See More
Twin Cities Suburbs

Women pictured in Wisconsin strip club’s ads fight for payment after winning lawsuit

Celebrities and models who typically command huge fees sued the Cajun Club of Houlton, Wis., after it used their pictures in ads. The club hasn’t paid.

News & Politics

Ramp from northbound 35W to eastbound I-94 in Minneapolis closes for five weeks

card image
Business

Biden calls out Musk over a published report that the Tesla CEO once worked in the US illegally

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk posted video Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday, Oct. 28, deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)