FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Amber Ramirez hit three of her five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 19 points as No. 19 Arkansas turned back Auburn 77-67 Sunday.

The Razorbacks, a little sluggish after handing No. 3 UConn its loss first of the season 90-87 in an emotional game on Thursday, overcame a big early deficit with a strong second quarter before putting the Tigers away in the fourth quarter.

Chelsea Dungee, who was electric against UConn with 37 points, added 16 for Arkansas (13-5, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) despite shooting just 5 of 14. Destiny Slocum added 14 points.

Unique Thompson led Auburn (5-10, 0-8), which lost its ninth-straight game, with 18 points and 19 rebounds and Honesty Scott-Grayson added 17 points. Romi Levy grabbed 12 rebounds. It was the 11th double-double of the season for Thompson and the 53rd of her career.

A 14-2 run over the second half of the first quarter gave Auburn an 18-9 lead, which was the lowest scoring quarter of the season for Arkansas. The lead reached 13 early in the second quarter before the Razorbacks scored 22 of the next 26 points to lead 33-28 at the break.

Thompson scored 10 points in the third quarter to keep the Arkansas lead in single digits but Ramirez hit her third 3 of the fourth quarter with 5:17 to play for a 69-55 lead. The Razorbacks made 9 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Auburn had a 50-30 rebounding advantage and made 19 of 21 free throw but only shot 34%, going 2 of 14 from 3-point range while the Razorbacks hit 11 3s.

Auburn faces its third-straight ranked team on Thursday when No. 4 South Carolina visits while Arkansas is at Missouri on Thursday.

___

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.