Ramírez homers, Allen pitches 6 sharp innings as Guardians blank Brewers for 2nd straight night, 2-0

May 14, 2025 at 1:11AM

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez hit his seventh homer, Logan Allen allowed three hits in six innings, and the Cleveland Guardians beat Milwaukee 2-0 on Tuesday night, their second consecutive shutout of the Brewers.

Kyle Manzardo drove in the Guardians' other run with his second triple this season, a short flyball that got past a diving Jackson Chourio in center field to score Ramírez in the eighth inning.

Allen (2-2) walked one and struck out six. Matt Festa, Hunter Gaddis and Emmanuel Clase completed the shutout. Clase got his ninth save.

The Guardians have six shutouts this season, including Monday night's 5-0 win over the Brewers. They have won five of seven overall.

Ramírez went deep in the first inning off Quinn Priester (1-2), who allowed three hits in five innings.

Ramírez and Steven Kwan each had two hits, including Kwan's ninth double. Carlos Santana walked twice to extend his on-base streak to 16 games.

Chourio had two of Milwaukee's three hits, including his 14th double, and stole his seventh and eighth bases of the season. The Brewers have lost five of six.

Key moment

Chourio doubled to open the sixth but Allen then retired the 2-3-4 hitters, striking out Christian Yelich to end the inning.

Key stat

Guardians starters have a 2.16 ERA over their last 14 games. They had a 5.24 ERA over the prior 28 games this season.

Up next

Milwaukee hadn't announced a starter for Wednesday's series finale. Gavin Williams (3-2, 4.38) will pitch for the Guardians.

