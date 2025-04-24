Ramaphosa to meet Trump 'soon' to discuss strained South Africa-US relations

JOHANNESBURG — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday he will ''meet soon'' with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss relations between the two countries.
Ramaphosa said he had spoken to Trump and the two leaders had also agreed to discuss the peace process in Ukraine and the end to the Russia-Ukraine war.
"We both agreed that the war should be brought to an end as soon as possible to stop further unnecessary deaths. We both agreed to meet soon to address various matters regarding U.S.-South Africa relations,'' Ramaphosa said in a post on social media platform X.
''We also spoke about the need to foster good relations between our two countries," he added.
Ramaphosa did not indicate when the meeting with Trump was likely to take place.
Relations between South Africa and the U.S. have deteriorated since Trump took office earlier this year.
Trump has criticized South Africa's stance on the Israel-Hamas war, which has seen the country take Israel to the International Court of Justice and accuse it of committing a genocide in Gaza.
Trump has also signed an executive order stopping all financial aid to South Africa and has also slapped South Africa with 37% trade tariffs on its exports to the U.S., which he subsequently paused for 90 days.