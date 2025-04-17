Ralph Lauren stays closer to home this time with intimate Manhattan gallery show

NEW YORK — Ralph Lauren, known for staging elaborate runway shows in sumptuous settings like the horsey Hamptons or amid his vintage car collection, took it down a notch for a more intimate show Thursday in a Manhattan gallery space.
As celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ariana DeBose and many others watched from the front row, Lauren presented a fall collection dubbed ''The Modern Romantics,'' heavy on high ruffled necks, classics like buttery leather in everything from aviator jackets to bustiers, and soft cashmere. Evening looks were long and lacy.
Models descended a grand staircase in an airy gallery setting
Lauren's models first appeared atop a balcony, then each descended a grand staircase to walk the runway. The venue, now the Jack Shainman Gallery, was built in 1898 in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
For the New York-based crowd, it was much less of a journey than Lauren's last show in the Hamptons on Long Island, which took some guests four hours from Manhattan in busy traffic.
Lauren himself appeared at the end of the show to wave — from the top of the balcony.
A romantic theme
Lauren said he was celebrating ''The Modern Romantics,'' an aesthetic he described as ''self-assured and unbound by rules.''