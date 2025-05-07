Raleigh's pinch-hit single in 9th inning sends Mariners past Athletics 5-3

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pinch-hitter Cal Raleigh put Seattle ahead with a two-run single in the ninth inning, Julio Rodríguez went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and the Mariners beat the Athletics 5-3 on Tuesday night.
With the Mariners trailing by one, Jorge Polanco drew a one-out walk from reliever Tyler Ferguson (0-1) in the ninth. Rodríguez followed with a single and Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Raleigh's single to right field gave Seattle a 4-3 lead, and Dylan Moore added a sacrifice fly.
Carlos Vargas got three outs for his first major league save, retiring pinch-hitter Seth Brown with two on to end it.
Collin Snider (1-0) gave up a go-ahead single to Miguel Andujar in the eighth but prevented further damage.
Seattle is 17–6 since April 9, the best record in the big leagues during that span.
J.P. Crawford singled in the fifth to extend the longest active hitting streak in the majors to a career-best 14 games.
Rodríguez homered in the first inning and Miles Mastrobuoni had an RBI double for the Mariners in the second.