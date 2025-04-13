Raleigh homers for 3rd straight game to give Mariners 3-1 win, sweep of Rangers

SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh homered for a third straight game to spark the Seattle Mariners to a 3-1 win and a sweep of the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
Raleigh sent a two-run shot out to right field off Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning.
The win brings Seattle to .500 on the season (8-8). The Mariners never trailed in their fourth straight victory.
Logan Gilbert (1-1) allowed just one run — a second-inning homer by Dustin Harris — in five innings. He surrendered three hits and a walk, striking out seven. It was the second homer for Harris in 10 major league at-bats.
Eovaldi (1-2) didn't make it out of the sixth. Julio Rodríguez led off with a single and Jorge Polanco reached on an error by first baseman Jake Burger. Eovaldi exited after hitting Raleigh and Randy Arozarena to force in a run.
Seattle's Gabe Speier, Carlos Vargas and Trent Thornton all pitched a scoreless inning without allowing a baserunner. Andrés Muñoz notched his sixth save with a scoreless ninth. Muñoz has not allowed a run in his first eight innings, striking out 12.
Key moment
Gilbert struggled in the first inning, allowing a one-out hit to Corey Seager before a wild pitch sent him to second base. He walked Adolis García to put runners at the corners with two outs before striking out Josh Jung swinging to end the threat.