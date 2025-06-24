Raleigh hits one of Seattle's four homers as Mariners romp over Twins 11-2

MINNEAPOLIS — Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 32nd home run on Monday, one of four by the Seattle Mariners in their 11-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins.
Raleigh hit a two-run shot to left in the ninth inning off reliever Joey Wentz.
Julio Rodríguez and Luke Raley homered as part of a six-run third inning for Seattle. Dominic Canzone, who homered twice on Sunday, went deep again for the Mariners, while Bryan Woo (7-4) gave up two runs and struck out nine to win his second straight start.
Brooks Lee, Trevor Larnach and Carlos Correa each had two hits. Larnach and Correa hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning for Minnesota, which has lost 14 of its last 17.
Twins starter Bailey Ober (4-5) had just one bad inning, but it was rocky enough to be the difference in the game. He gave up six runs in the third, with a two-run homer by Rodríguez and Raley's three-run shot doing most of the damage.
Ober allowed only two other baserunners and struck out seven in his seven-inning stint.
Rodríguez added a two-run double in the ninth inning before Raleigh's home run.
Key moment