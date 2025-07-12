Raleigh hits 37th and 38th homers, Mariners end Skubal's 3-month unbeaten streak with 12-3 romp

Skubal started on four days rest in order to get an extra day off before the All-Star Game. In his career, he's 14-15 with a 3.98 ERA on four days of rest, but 37-16 with a 2.68 ERA on five or more. The biggest difference comes in walks (2.6 per nine as opposed to 1.6) and homers (1.4 per nine as opposed to 0.8).