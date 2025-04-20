Raleigh and Tellez each hit 2-run HRs, Moore adds solo blast as Mariners beat Blue Jays 8-3

TORONTO — Cal Raleigh and Rowdy Tellez each hit two-run homers, Dylan Moore added a solo shot and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Sunday to win their three-game series.
Raleigh has nine home runs, tying him with Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom for the major league lead.
The Mariners are 3-0 in series-deciding games.
Luis Castillo (2-2) matched a career high by allowing 10 hits in five innings but won for the first time in three starts. Castillo allowed three runs, walked two and struck out five.
Seattle needed eight pitches to take a 3-0 lead before Toronto recorded an out in the first inning. Moore homered to begin the game, his fifth, and Julio Rodríguez doubled before Raleigh connected.
In the second, Randy Arozarena had a two-run single and Mitch Garver's base hit made it 6-0.
Blue Jays left-hander Easton Lucas (2-2) allowed six runs in 1 2/3 innings, before right-hander Paxton Schultz came on for his major league debut and struck out eight in 4 1/3 shutout innings.
Schultz was selected from Triple-A Buffalo before Sunday's game. Toronto also recalled right-hander Dillon Tate, who gave up Tellez's homer in the seventh.