Rajasthan finishes IPL season with six-wicket win against Chennai

NEW DELHI, India — Rajasthan Royals finished its Indian Premier League season with a six-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings after finally chasing down the target in its last league game on Tuesday.
Rajasthan, which failed to complete the chase in eight of its nine games this season, relied on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's half century to reach 188-4 with 17 balls to spare.
Fast bowler Akash Madhwal (3-29) was effective with his reverse swing in the final overs to restrict Chennai to 187-8 and allow Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team to add only 17 runs in the last three overs.
The win lifted Rajasthan from the bottom of the table with eight points and Chennai now needs a huge win against table-topper Gujarat Titans in its final league match to avoid finishing last for the first time in its IPL history.
___
AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket