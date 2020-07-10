The Traveler: Bob Bursaw of Andover

A rainbow arced across land at Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. Bursaw captured the sight during a March trip to Utah's national parks, known as the Mighty 5: Canyonlands, Arches, Capitol Reef, Bryce Canyon and Zion. He and his wife and another couple rented RVs in Flagstaff, Ariz., to make the loop. A light rain shower was ending just as they pulled into their first campground. "I looked back to the north and saw the awe-inspiring sight of this low rainbow under the receding rain clouds," wrote the photographer, who shot this with a Canon 7D Mark II. "Considering all the anxiety and impact that COVID-19 has had on the world since that time, a message the image has for me is to always look for the rainbow in times of stress and pain. You have to go through the rain before you can experience the rainbow."