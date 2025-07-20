Rainbow armbands are dividing opinion at Euro 2025

Some captains are wearing them, some are not.
Rainbow armbands at the Women's European Championship are proving more divisive than perhaps intended for a symbol promoting tolerance and inclusion.
UEFA is giving team captains the option of wearing armbands with the bright colors of the rainbow flag or plain monocolored versions with the word ''respect'' when they play.
''Standard yellow and blue armbands are provided to all teams and rainbow armbands are available upon request,'' UEFA told The Associated Press.
Both versions have been worn so far at the tournament in Switzerland, with the captains' choices facing scrutiny for the meaning behind their decisions.
What it means
The rainbow armband is intended to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, while it also stands for diversity.
''UEFA is committed to making football a safe and welcoming environment for everybody, independent of who we love, our gender identification or gender expression,'' the governing body said before the women's Euro 2022, where it also gave team captains the option of wearing rainbow armbands.