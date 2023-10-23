Fall Color Update

Many areas of the state are either at or past peak color according to the latest update from the Minnesota DNR Fall Color Finder. Blue Mounds State Park (reporting 75-100% color) in southwestern Minnesota on Sunday reported: "Pops of yellow can be seen throughout the park as cottonwood and maple trees are still hanging onto their leaves."

_______________________________________________

Rainy Monday Start

Forecast loop between 7 PM Sunday and 1 PM Monday.

We are watching a system that'll bring in some showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms across the state Sunday Night. Some of this rain could linger into the Monday morning commute timeframe, with totals generally up to a tenth of an inch.

So we'll watch the potential of showers early in the morning hours Monday here in the metro, but some sunshine should return as we head into the afternoon hours. Morning temperatures start off in the upper 40s with highs in the mid-60s.

A few showers will still be around in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin during the morning hours, with another batch moving into northern Minnesota later in the day. Highs range from the 50s up north to near 70F in southern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Tuesday: Severe Threat, Last Shot At 70F?

With a push of warmth into southern Minnesota on Tuesday, we could see the last 70F-degree day of the year in the metro. We'll start the early morning hours with another round of showers and isolated storms across southern Minnesota, but some strong storms will be possible later in the day.

Forecast loop from 1 PM Tuesday to 1 AM Wednesday.

Another round of storms later in the day into the evening hours across southern Minnesota on Tuesday is expected to ignite, and a few of these could be on the strong side with hail the main threat.

Eastern and southeastern Minnesota will see the highest potential of severe storms later Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. Once again, this appears to be mainly a hail threat.

_______________________________________________

More Rain (Even Snow?) Chances Late Week

Six-hour precipitation from 7 AM Thursday to 7 AM next Monday.

First of all: don't pay very close attention to the exact details this model is showing. There is considerable spread in the models this far out as to if/when precipitation chances move through the region. However, it does appear that the pattern looks to remain somewhat active into next weekend, and with colder air moving in some of it could be in the form of snow.

_______________________________________________

Colder Conditions Move In

As you can expect with the potential of a few snowflakes, much cooler weather is on the way. Highs will cool back to the upper 50s and low 60s for Wednesday and Thursday, with 40s Friday and into the weekend, and only 30s for highs early next week.

_______________________________________________

Early Halloween Outlook

It looks like the kids are going to want a warm costume this year, as temperatures are expected to be around freezing as they make their rounds for candy next Tuesday. The good news is that it currently looks dry.

_______________________________________________

Next Weekend: Much Colder With Slush?

By Paul Douglas

I'm pretty sure I don't live in Atlanta, Houston or San Diego. I live in Minnes-snowda, where we live to complain about the weather. Even veterans who've lived here all their live tremble in anticipation of the first snow of the year. Why is that? It's still just frozen water, and unlike earthquakes or volcanoes, we usually aren't caught totally unprepared.

A rain/snow mix is possible Saturday into Sunday, and a "few inches" of slush may pile up north and west of the Twin Cities. Warm ground temperatures may limit how much slush sticks around, but it's the first snowy shot of winter. And next week? 30s for highs, lows in the 20s with a hard freeze (everywhere). Next week will feel like late November.

One take-away: soak up 60s into midweek, with a little rain this morning, a few T-storms Tuesday, and heavier rain (possibly 1"+) Thursday night into early Friday. A rain-snow mix next weekend.

Hey, it's been a long and luxurious fall across the Upper Midwest. We are due for a REAL cold front!

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: AM shower. Some PM sun. Wake up 50. High 65. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mild with showers, few T-storms. Wake up 57. High 68. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds linger, but a drier day. Wake up 53. High 60. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Heavier rain, T-storms late. Wake up 54. High 58. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, turning windy and cool. Wake up 43. High 47. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 15-35 mph.

SATURDAY: Light rain-snow mix possible. Wake up 35. High 41. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Heavier rain or wet snow potential. Wake up 32. High 38. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind N 15-25 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

October 23rd

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 35 minutes, and 55 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 56 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 10 Hours Of Sunlight? November 5th (9 hours, 59 minutes, 11 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise Before We "Fall Back": November 4th (7:55 AM)

*Earliest Sunset Before We "Fall Back": November 4th (5:57 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

October 23rd

1899: An unseasonably warm day occurs in the Twin Cities, with a high of 82.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, we'll watch stormy weather from the Four Corners region to the Southern Plains, and up across portions of the Great Lakes. Another system brings showers to the Northern Plains and Northwest with mixed-in snow in spots.

The heaviest rain through the beginning of the week will be in the Southern Plains, where some locations of western Texas could see over 3" of rainfall.

Meanwhile, we could see upward of a foot of snow at some of the higher elevations of the Northwest in the Cascades and Northern Rockies through Tuesday.

_______________________________________________

James Webb Space Telescope spots jet stream on Jupiter stronger than a Category 5 hurricane

More from Space.com: "Though NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was initially touted as having the power to unveil our universe's furthest horizons — and it surely has — some of the observatory's most gorgeous images are actually ones of our very own solar system. With its gold-plated hive of mirrors and backpack of infrared equipment, such as the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), the James Webb Space Telescope has reintroduced us to the stunning place we call home, making us feel like we're seeing our planetary neighbors for the first time all over again. It even offered us a poignant view of Neptune's frail rings, something that hasn't been done for 30 years. But on Thursday (Oct. 19), scientists announced that, beyond offering us fresh eyes on the solar system, the JWST's images of our cosmic neighborhood are also presenting us with new data about a planet we thought we knew quite well: Jupiter."

Climate change has toppled some civilizations but not others. Why?

More from Grist: "The Roman Empire fell more than 1,500 years ago, but its grip on the popular imagination is still strong, as evidenced by a recent trend on TikTok. Women started filming the men in their lives to document their answers to a simple question: How often do you think about the Roman Empire? "I guess, technically, like every day," one boyfriend said, as his girlfriend wheezed out an astonished "What?" He wasn't the only one, as an avalanche of Twitter posts, Instagram Reels, and news articles made clear. While driving on a highway, some men couldn't help but think about the extensive network of roads the Romans built, some of which are still in use today. They pondered the system of aqueducts, built with concrete that could harden underwater. There are a lot of reasons why people are fascinated by the rise and fall of ancient empires, gender dynamics aside. Part of what's driving that interest is the question: How could something so big and so advanced fail? And, more pressingly: Could something similar happen to us? Between rampaging wildfires, a rise in political violence, and the public's trust in government at record lows, it doesn't seem so far-fetched that America could go up in smoke."

More Renewable Energy Loans For Community Projects

More from CleanTechnica: "Citizens Own Renewable Energy Network Australia (CORENA) is in the news again funding two worthy projects to support community organizations' move to renewables. CORENA is providing interest-free renewable energy loans to the Barnardos South Coast Children's Family Centre in Wollongong, New South Wales, and the Heritage-listed Capri theatre in Adelaide, South Australia. The Capri Theatre was built in 1941 in art deco style. It houses a 1923 world-class WurliTzer theatre pipe organ. You can read the fascinating story of this organ here. When the CORENA project is complete, this vintage American-made organ will run on renewable power supplied by a 71.8 kW solar electricity system backed up with a 51.2 kWh battery. After all, most concerts are in the evening. Volunteers from the Theatre Organ Society of Australia staff and maintain this not-for-profit cinema."

_______________________________________________

Follow me on:

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser