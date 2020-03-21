Cold Saturday Start In Northern Minnesota

It was a cold start across northern Minnesota Saturday morning, with lows dipping far below zero in some locations. The coldest reported low was at Seagull Lake, where it dropped to -20F overnight. The coldest low at an airport was in Ely with a low of -17F.

_______________________________________________

March Update

It's been a fairly nice March temperature-wise so far in the Twin Cities about two-thirds of the way through. Our average temperature through Friday has been 35.9° which is 5.6° above average and the 15th warmest start to March on record. Precipitation is about a half an inch below average as we've only seen 0.62" so far - most of which fell Thursday (0.48"). Only four days so far this month have received 0.01"+ of precipitation. Snowfall is far below average, with only 0.3" falling back on the 10th of the month. Yes, we have received a trace of snow on six additional days... but those traces don't add to the final total for the month.



Image: Iowa Environmental Mesonet

A little bit more on the temperatures. So far, every day has observed a high that has been above freezing, with the coolest day being this past Friday with that high of 34F. If we continue that trend for the rest of the month (which it looks like we will - more on that later in the blog), it would only be the fourth time in Twin Cities history where the high each day in March has been above freezing. It happened before in 1878, 1973, and most recently in 2010.

Looking statewide, the heaviest precipitation so far in March has been across mainly southern Minnesota due to that system we saw during the second half of the workweek. Rochester now has received over an inch of precipitation - just barely above average so far for the month.

Snowfall has been bleak across most of the state as well, with most climate locations running at least 6" below average. The exception has been up in International Falls, where just under a foot of snow has fallen so far this month!

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities Precipitation/Snow Summary

We mentioned above how the Twin Cities has received below-average precipitation so far this month. We're also running below average so far for 2020, with only 2.17" of rain/melted snow reported. That's 0.63" below average through March 20th.

While we have seen above-average snowfall in the Twin Cities for a good chunk of the winter, that number has turned negative this month with the lack of snow we've received. Since July 1st of last year, 43.2" of snow has fallen at the MSP airport, 6.2" below average.

_______________________________________________

No Weather Drama In Sight for Minnesota

By Paul Douglas

Life is not always a matter of holding good cards, but sometimes, playing a poor hand well wrote American novelist Jack London, who wrote "Call of the Wild". We've been dealt a very bad hand. Will our response to COVID-19 bring out better angels or inner demons? Practice physical separation AND social outreach. Call your mom, and let your friends hear your voice, starting with the ones who live alone. The next few months may test us more than anytime since WWII. Let's stick together - virtually.

Old Man Winter is sheltering in place; no sign of any bitter blasts or slushy relapses in sight. A minor atmospheric tug of war may set off a few rain showers Tuesday and Wednesday, with heavier rain possible Friday as a strong storm tracks to our south.

If skies brighten we should see 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. NOAA's GFS model has MSP in the 60s the first week of April. The Climate Prediction Center shows a warmer April thru June for Minnesota and most of America. Some good news. Oh, call your mom!

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Clouds, few sprinkles. Wake up 33. High 45. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, a little milder. Wake up 36. High 48. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Springy with a passing rain shower. Wake up 38. High 54. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, few PM showers. Wake up 41. High 51. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun, cooler. Wake up 30. High 47. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Soggy and damp with a cold rain. Wake up 33. High 43. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, drying out. Wake up 36. High 47. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

March 22nd

1991: A historic ice storm begins during the afternoon and ends as heavy, wet snow on the 23rd. This event coated the city of Duluth with as much as 6 inches of ice. The 850-foot WIDO TV tower was toppled. 4 million pine trees were damaged or destroyed with the heaviest damage at G.C. Andrews State Forest near Moose Lake in Pine County.

1952: A snowstorm dumps 13.2 inches on the Twin Cities.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

March 22nd

Average High: 44F (Record: 71F set in 1945)

Average Low: 27F (Record: -14F set in 1888)

Average Precipitation: 0.06" (Record: 1.40" set in 1952)

Average Snowfall: 0.3" (Record: 13.7" set in 1952)

Record Snow Depth: 20" in 1965

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

March 22nd

Sunrise: 7:11 AM

Sunset: 7:28 PM

*Length Of Day: 12 hours, 17 minutes and 28 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~3 minutes and 9 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 12.5 Hours Of Daylight? March 26th (12 hours, 30 minutes, and 4 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 7:00 AM: March 28th (7:00 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 7:30 PM: March 23rd (7:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

As a system moves across the region Saturday Night, some light precipitation could still be lingering in the early morning hours Sunday in the Twin Cities. This would likely be in the form of snow with temperatures right around freezing to begin the day. Any lingering precipitation will quickly move out, leaving us with mainly cloudy skies during the day. Highs will climb into the mid-40s with stronger south to southeast winds around 15 mph.

As we look statewide, precipitation chances will hang on during the day across portions of northern Minnesota, while another chance of some rain or snow will rotate through the Twin Cities Sunday Night. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s to the north with 40s in central and southern Minnesota. Some areas in southwest Minnesota could even approach 50F.

Highs on Sunday will mainly be within a few degrees (plus or minus) of average across the state. The average high in the Twin Cities for March 22nd is 44F.

We'll be watching those stronger southerly winds across southern Minnesota on Sunday, with wind gusts of 20-25 mph possible in some locations.

As we look toward the work week, we do see that temperatures will warm into the 50s for the first half of the week before cooling slightly back into the 40s for Thursday and Friday.

Both graphics above courtesy of WeatherBell

As we look farther out into the future, however, both the European (top) and GFS models show the potential of highs climbing into the 60s by the end of the month, with the GFS holding on to those 60s to begin April in the Twin Cities.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Sunday, a system working east will help spread rain from the Central and Southern Plains into the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, with a few storms possible in the Deep South. Some snow and mixed precipitation will be possible in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes in combination with a couple of systems rolling through. Rain chances will increase across central and southern California with snow in the Sierra ahead of a system expected to come onshore Sunday Night.

Through Monday evening, rainfall of at least 1-3" will be possible from portions of Texas into the Mid-Atlantic states, as well as across portions of southern California. The heaviest snow will be in the Sierra, where a foot or more will be possible.

_______________________________________________

California March rain eases drought conditions

More from the Los Angeles Times: "The series of March storms has brought more than 2 feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada and has helped keep swaths of Southern California from sinking deeper into drought conditions following a bone-dry start to 2020. As of Thursday morning, roughly 75% of the state was considered to be abnormally dry, down from 78% a week earlier. The portion of the state considered to be in moderate drought conditions dropped slightly as well, down to about 47%, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. In Southern California, the rainfall improved soil moisture and stream flow levels. Much of California, however, is still lagging far behind typical water-year totals. Precipitation in the Sierra Nevada and the north coastal and north central regions is more than 12 inches below normal."

Bluebonnets arrive early in Texas — and you can thank climate change for the 'bit of sunshine'

More from the Houston Chronicle: "First, some good news about this year’s bluebonnet season. Wildflowers are abundant in Washington County northwest of Houston. Bluebonnets, Indian paintbrush, golden groundsel and winecups are spreading across rolling pastures like a cheerful welcome mat. Texas’ famous wildflowers have arrived early this year from Austin and San Antonio to points east. While that timing might feel like a blessing during this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, the early flowering may not be positive long term. Scientists say it’s evidence of climate change. “For a large swath of Central and East Texas, this is record-setting early,” said John Nielsen-Gammon, the state climatologist and a professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University."

Fighting the Virus First and Climate Change Second

More from Bloomberg News: "Those of us long concerned with the fate of our planet are, by nature, worriers. We fear for the future of the Earth and its inhabitants. We fear waking up in a world forever changed. Each of our actions is considered: Should we take mass transit? Walk? Do we really need a car at all? Over the last few months, we have been joined in this state of perpetual, existential angst by much of the rest of the world—but for a different, more immediate reason. The novel coronavirus has disrupted social structures and global markets. Dread marks daily life, and panic is simmering just below the surface. Some though, like hedge funder Bill Ackman, see the pandemic as offering “bargains of a lifetime.” But with about 10,000 people already dead, others just want to make it through alive. The pandemic has shifted the conversation around climate change as well, in ways big and small, good and bad."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Sunday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser