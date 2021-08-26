A thunderstorm briefly shut down many activities on the first day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The daily State Fair parade was canceled and several fair activities and entertainment were paused during a severe thunderstorm Thursday afternoon. Rides were also shut down and officials advised fairgoers seek shelter as winds picked up.

It doesn't look like the metro area should receive any more severe weather for the day, according to Joe Calderone, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. However, severe storms are possible to the south.

"We are looking for a batch of rain to develop late tonight and into the early hours," he said.

Perhaps ironically after weeks of drought, the National Weather Service has forecast a possibility of flooding through Saturday if the metro area receives 3 or more inches of rain, which could flood the lower grounds on the western half of the fair.

There's a 60% chance of thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Friday, a possibility of storms between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then an increased likelihood after 4 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday, the NWS said. Rainfall is expected to measure between a tenth to a quarter of an inch and higher amounts if it storms.

On Saturday, there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. in the metro area. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 87 degrees. There's an 80% chance of precipitation Saturday night with a chance of thunderstorms.

Sunday should clear up, with a high of 78 degrees and sunny skies. But showers could pop up on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the NWS said.

