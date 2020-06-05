Severe Threat Saturday And Sunday

As we head through the first weekend of June, we will be tracking the potential of strong to severe storms across portions of the state. On Saturday, a Marginal threat of severe weather is in place in western Minnesota for some strong storms that'll move in from the Dakotas that night. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats. On Sunday, an Enhanced risk of severe weather is in place across northwestern Minnesota, with much of central and northern Minnesota at least under a Marginal threat. In the Enhanced Risk area, large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will be possible.

_______________________________________________

Hot Monday Expected

A hot and humid day is expected Monday across southern Minnesota, with highs reaching into the mid-90s in the Twin Cities. With dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s, it could feel more like 100F during the afternoon hours. A few afternoon storms might be possible as you head north, but a better chance of storms moves in as we head toward Monday Night.

_______________________________________________

Extended Outlook: Beastly Heat, Tropical Rains

By Paul Douglas "Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into friend" preached Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Speaking of love, I just returned from a 3,000 mile RV trip to western Montana, where I picked up my son, daughter-in-law and 4-month old grandson, who were returning from Seattle, practicing social distancing all the way home. The entire time I was following events back home with a growing sense of anguish. I'm hoping and praying our better angels win the day. Two main weather headlines today: intense heat brewing on Monday, when temperatures may reach mid-90s with a heat index well over 100F. I've never seen Minnesota in a tropical "cone of uncertainty" before, but the soggy remains of Tropical Storm Cristobal may soak us Tuesday into early Wednesday with flooding rains and gusty winds. Speaking of surreal. Because 2020 has been that kind of year. Since it's a weekend, plan on T-storms tonight into Sunday morning, followed by blast furnace heat Monday. Seems like summer is making up for lost time.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Fading sun, storms late. Wake up 58. High 79. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind E 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Early thunder, then warm sunshine. Wake up 65. High 86. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SE 15-30 mph.

MONDAY: Blazing saddles. Hot and gusty. Wake up 72. High 95. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain may be heavy. Flooding potential. Wake up 70. High 84. Chance of precipitation 100%. Wind N 15-40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain tapers. Slow PM clearing. Wake up 57. High 73. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Wake up 56. High 80. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Blue sky, cooler breeze kicks in. Wake up 58. High 74. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

June 6th

1864: Light frost is reported in St. Paul as a chilly air mass moves over the state. _______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

June 6th

Average High: 76F (Record: 97F set in 2011)

Average Low: 56F (Record: 36F set in 1897)

Average Precipitation: 0.13" (Record: 1.59" set in 1974)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 6th

Sunrise: 5:27 AM

Sunset: 8:56 PM

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 29 minutes and 30 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~1 minutes and 3 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 15.5 Hours Of Daylight? June 7th (15 hours, 30 minutes, and 29 seconds)

*When Is Earliest Sunrise Of The Year?: June 13th-17th (5:25 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 9:00 PM: June 12th (9:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

A nice day of weather is ahead for Saturday in the Twin Cities, with temperatures starting off the day around 60F and climbing to a high of 80F. Partly cloudy skies can be expected for the most part, but clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon. That's ahead of rain and storms that, while it could start to sneak in late in the afternoon, are more likely during the overnight period.

As we look statewide, we will again be watching for rain to start working on into western Minnesota during the afternoon hours, with more sun during the day the farther you head east. Some areas of southern Minnesota will reach the low 80s for highs, meanwhile the North Shore will be stuck in the 60s.

These highs will be within a few degrees of average - above or below - across the state Saturday. The average high in the Twin Cities for June 6th is 76F.

Warmer temperatures await Sunday with highs in the mid-80s after some morning storms. As mentioned above, hot and humid weather is expected Monday before temperatures cool into the 70s by the middle of next week.

_______________________________________________

N ational Weather Forecast

On Saturday, a good portion of the eastern and southeastern United States will have to watch the chance of some showers and thunderstorms as tropical moisture continues to be in place near the Gulf Coast and a cold front works its way across the Northeast and Ohio Valley. Showers and storms will also be possible from the Northwest to the Northern Plains, and some areas of the Northwest will have to contend with rain and (gasp) snow showers.

The heaviest rain through Sunday evening will be along the Gulf Coast, where tallies of at least 3" are possible. Some areas of the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley could see up to 12" of rain through next Wednesday! While we don't want to look at those blue shades in the western United States... unfortunately as we head through the weekend there could be several inches of snow that accumulates at higher elevations.

_______________________________________________

Latest On Cristobal

Cristobal restrengthened into a tropical storm Friday and will continue moving north across the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. This system is expected to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast Sunday night as a strong tropical storm.

Ahead of Cristobal, Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Watches and Warnings are in place along the Gulf Coast. A storm surge of 3-5 feet will be possible from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, MS, including Lake Borgne. Some Flood Watches are also in place. Some areas of the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley could see upwards of 12" of rain through Wednesday.

_______________________________________________

Earth has hottest May on record, with 2020 on track to be one of the top 10 warmest years

More from CNBC : "The Earth had its hottest May ever last month, continuing an unrelenting climate change trend as 2020 is set to be among the hottest 10 years ever, scientists with the Copernicus Climate Change Service announced on Friday. It’s virtually certain that this year will be among the top hottest years in recorded history with a higher than 98% likelihood it will rank in the top five, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “The last month has been the warmest May on record globally and this is unquestionably an alarming sign,” said Freja Vamborg, a scientist at Copernicus Climate Change Service, an intergovernmental agency that supports European climate policy."

Met Office: Why 2020 saw a record-breaking dry and sunny spring across the UK

More from CarbonBrief : "As the UK officially enters meteorological summer (June to August), it offers a chance to look back at a remarkable, record-breaking spring. The sunny weather of the past three months has grabbed the headlines, with March-to-May clocking in as the sunniest spring and May being the sunniest calendar month on record. However, while many have enjoyed the fine weather, the season was also exceptionally dry. May 2020 ranks as the driest May on record for England and the second driest for Wales. This comes in stark contrast to the extreme rainfall observed through the winter – including the UK’s wettest February on record."

Siberia dries out as forests burn and climate heats

More from Climate News Network : "Residents of the small Arctic town of Khatanga have never experienced anything like it: their home is changing at a gallop as Siberia dries out. Khatanga – population around 3,500 – is well north of the Arctic Circle, with usual daytime temperatures at this time of year hovering round a chilly 0°C. On 22 May the temperature in the town reached 25°C – more than double the record to date. Global warming is causing profound change across the Arctic, a region which acts like a giant air conditioning system regulating the Earth’s climate."