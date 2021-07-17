DETROIT — Make it three times this season the Twins have been waylaid by bad weather … forecasts.

The rain finally relented in eastern Michigan an hour or two before sunset on Friday, and it likely would have been possible to play the second of two scheduled games. But the Tigers had already made an understandable call several hours earlier, when heavy rain appeared set to stick around all day.

It was the third time this season that the Twins have had games postponed, only to watch the skies clear up. But the sun is burning through clouds above Comerica Park today, and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he's confident that they'll get a long day of baseball in today, starting at 12:10 p.m. Central time.

Charlie Barnes, the team's fourth-round pick in 2017, makes his major-league debut in the first game, with Kenta Maeda starting the second game.

Behind those starters, Baldelli will employ a bullpen that's been shuffled yet again. Derek Law was placed on the injured list this morning with a right shoulder impingement, though Baldelli said the Twins don't believe the injury to be especially serious. And Danny Coulombe has not yet returned to the team from Texas, after his wife gave birth over the break. He's on the paternity list, with Coulombe expected to rejoin the team in Chicago on Monday or Tuesday.

In their place, the Twins have recalled right-handers Juan Minaya and Beau Burrows from Class AAA St. Paul. Burrows was claimed off waivers from the Tigers in June, and has a 1.59 ERA for the Saints in three appearances. Minaya has a 3.41 ERA at Triple-A, and has appeared in four games for the Twins this season.

The news isn't good for Randy Dobnak and Devin Smeltzer, though. Both we placed on the 60-day injured list in order to free up roster spots for Minaya and Burrows. Dobnak's finger injury still causes him pain, Baldelli said, and while Smeltzer's elbow is no longer a problem, a back injury has continued to sideline him.

Here are the lineups for today's first game:

TWINS

Arraez LF

Donaldson 3B

Larnach RF

Cruz DH

Kirilloff 1B

Polanco 2B

Kepler CF

Rortvedt C

Simmons SS

Barnes RHP

TIGERS

Grossman RF

School 1B

Haase LF

Cabrera DH

Candelario 3B

Paredes 2B

Short SS

Rogers C

Hill CF

Urena RHP