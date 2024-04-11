DETROIT — The scheduled Thursday game between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers has been rained out and will be made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader.
The doubleheader will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. The second game will start about 40 minutes after the conclusion of the opening game.
The opener of this four-game series will take place Friday night.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Randball
Frozen Four and Gophers hockey transfer portal; Wolves playoff scenarios
On Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast, Randy Johnson joined host Michael Rand to talk about the Frozen Four at Xcel Energy Center and the changing college hockey landscape. Plus Rand broke down the Wolves' loss to the Nuggets.
Sports
AP WAS THERE: OJ Simpson's slow-speed chase
EDITOR'S NOTE: The first week of the O.J. Simpson case in mid-June 1994 moved quickly, with reporters racing to reach the news. The only thing that was slow was The Chase.
Wolves
Taking stock of Wolves playoff seeding after the loss at Denver
While losing to the Nuggets hurt their hopes of being the No. 1 seed in the West, Timberwolves players didn't sound down about their fate.
Sports
The Masters gets underway with Nicklaus, Player and Watson hitting ceremonial first shots
The Masters got underway Thursday after a 2 1/2-hour weather delay with wind still whipping under a cloudy sky, the first time since July at the British Open that golf's best players have come together on the same course for the same tournament.
Sports
OJ Simpson, fallen football hero acquitted of murder in 'trial of the century,' dies at 76
O.J. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but later found liable in a separate civil trial, has died. He was 76.