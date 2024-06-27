"The City is what it is because our citizens are what they are," said Plato. According to Travel and Leisure, Minneapolis was just named the happiest city in the U.S.: "180 parks with 55 miles of biking and walking paths to explore … 22 lakes, 12 gardens and seven golf courses." Yep. No argument here, but I'm curious if the survey of local residents was done in August or February? BIG DIFFERENCE. It's amazing (at least to me) how weather flavors our moods on a consistent basis. Pro tip: Ask for a raise on a sunny day. Odds are your boss will be in a better mood, too.

I'm happy to report rain is in the forecast again, with showers and a few thunderstorms likely to linger Friday and into the evening; the best chance of a few severe storms will be near the Iowa border. A drier northwest flow treats us to sunshine in the morning and midday hours Saturday, but clouds and winds increase during the afternoon — gusts over 30 mph. Expect more sunshine and light winds Sunday, the nicer day of the weekend.

Storms, given a choice, prefer to come on July 4th. Feeling lucky? Nope.