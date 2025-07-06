Sports

Rain delays India's bid to finish off England in second test at Edgbaston

The Associated Press
July 6, 2025 at 10:21AM

BIRMINGHAM, England — The start of play on Day 5 of the second test between England and India was delayed Sunday because of rain.

The covers were rolled out ahead of the scheduled start at 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) and overs are likely to be lost, which would hurt India more than England.

England will be resuming on 72-3 and most likely looking to bat for a draw, with India having set a world-record target of 608. The home team needs 536 more runs to win.

England leads the five-match series 1-0.

