Showers And Storms Around Friday Night Into Saturday

Forecast loop from 7 PM Friday to 7 AM Sunday.

We will continue to watch the potential of showers and thunderstorms across parts of central and southern Minnesota as we head through Friday night. Most of the state will start off dry Saturday morning, but already by midday showers and storms are expected to form across western Minnesota, spreading northeastward into the afternoon and overnight hours.

With shower and thunderstorm chances across the state, the best we can muster for some areas will be highs right around average. That won't be the case along the North Shore, though, where 40s for highs will be up to ~10F degrees below average. Highs in parts of southern Minnesota, though, will approach 70F.

So while an isolated shower might be around during the morning hours Saturday in the metro, the better chance of rain (including storms) will move in during the afternoon hours. Morning temperatures start off in the mid to upper 50s with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

_______________________________________________

Mostly Dry Sunday?

Forecast loop from 7 AM Sunday to 7 PM Sunday.

Sunday might be the better day this weekend to get out and do some yard work, as most of the state appears to be dry. The best chances of rain will be in the form of some showers up across the Canadian border and a few passing showers or storms at times across southern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

More Rain Chances Next Week

Forecast loop from 7 AM Monday to 7 AM next Saturday

Additional rain chances continue to be in the forecast as we head into next week across the state. None of these really look to be all-day washouts, and the driest day looks to be Wednesday at the moment.

Temperatures will continue to remain around and above average in the metro over the next week or so, with highs mostly in the 70s expected. We could attempt to approach 80F next Friday, with slightly cooler temperatures returning for the Fishing Opener/Mother's Day weekend.

_______________________________________________

Sunday Should Be Nicer Day of Weekend

By Paul Douglas

Meteorology 001. Required Course. Credits: 1/2. Review days of the week. Correct pointing finger. Location of all 50 states. Best make-up to avoid scaring children. Good memories.

I have seen no solid, scientific evidence proving showers are magically attracted to weekends. It's perception: more of us are outside, scheduling events, at the mercy of the elements. We are more "weather-aware". When it does rain it's not an abstraction - it's an annoyance. One we often remember.

The approach of a juicy warm front ignites showers and a few T-storms today. Probably nothing severe, but spotty downpours may produce some .5 to 1" rainfall amounts by late tonight. Skies brighten up on Sunday - the nicer, drier, milder day of the weekend with afternoon readings topping 70F. Watch for an evening thundershower, but outdoor plans should be easier to salvage on Sunday. Showers and T-storms linger early next week. 70s are likely with a shot at 80F, with strong storms. May is prime time for severe thunderstorms.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Showers and T-storms. Wake up 57. High 67. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Some sun, drier day. Late thunder? Wake up 58. High 75. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

MONDAY: Fading sun, T-storms rumble in late. Wake up 55. High 72. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Wake up 54. High 71. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, late-day T-storms. Wake up 57. High 77. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Sticky with more T-storms around. Wake up 59. High 76. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Another round of showers, T-storms. Wake up 58. High 74. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NE 7-12 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

May 6th

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 29 minutes, and 0 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 36 seconds

*When do we see 15 Hours of Daylight?: May 20th (15 hours, 1 minute, 45 seconds)

*Earliest Sunrises Of The Year: June 13th-17th (5:25 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 8:30 PM? May 11th (8:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

May 6th

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

The best chances of remaining dry on Saturday will be in parts of the Southwest and Central Plains, as well as in the Northeast. Most other areas of the lower 48 will see at least scattered shower and storm chances, with some snow mixing in in the western United States.

A few inches of rain will be possible through the weekend across the central portion of the nation. The best chance of several inches of snow will be in the western mountain ranges.

_______________________________________________

New Study of Uranus' Large Moons Shows 4 May Hold Water

More from NASA: "The work is based on new modeling and explores how oceans could exist in unlikely places in our solar system. Re-analysis of data from NASA's Voyager spacecraft, along with new computer modeling, has led NASA scientists to conclude that four of Uranus' largest moons likely contain an ocean layer between their cores and icy crusts. Their study is the first to detail the evolution of the interior makeup and structure of all five large moons: Ariel, Umbriel, Titania, Oberon, and Miranda. The work suggests four of the moons hold oceans that could be dozens of miles deep. In all, at least 27 moons circle Uranus, with the four largest ranging from Ariel, at 720 miles (1,160 kilometers) across, to Titania, which is 980 miles (1,580 kilometers) across. Scientists have long thought that Titania, given its size, would be most likely to retain internal heat, caused by radioactive decay. The other moons had previously been widely considered too small to retain the heat necessary to keep an internal ocean from freezing, especially because heating created by the gravitational pull of Uranus is only a minor source of heat."

This is why Charles III will be known as the 1st climate king, experts say

More from ABC News: "King Charles III wants to protect the planet for future generations — a passion he highlighted during the six decades he spent as monarch-in-waiting. Now it is abundantly clear what Charles wishes to accomplish during his time as monarch, experts say. "His mother took the crown at a very young age and nobody knew what she stood for," David Victor, a professor of innovation and public policy at the University of California at San Diego and author of "Fixing the Climate: Strategies for an Uncertain World," told ABC News. "Whereas he is taking the crown very late in age and everybody knows what he stands for." Charles ascends the throne as the longest-serving Prince of Wales in British history. Throughout the years he has warned about the destructive processes that are harming the planet while implementing sustainable, organic practices in his own homes."

'Thirsty' AI: Training ChatGPT Required Enough Water to Fill a Nuclear Reactor's Cooling Tower, Study Finds

More from Gizmodo: "Popular large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard are energy-intensive, requiring massive server farms to provide enough data to train the powerful programs. Cooling those same data centers also makes the AI chatbots incredibly thirsty. New research suggests training for GPT-3 alone consumed 185,000 gallons (700,000 liters) of water. An average user's conversational exchange with ChatGPT basically amounts to dumping a large bottle of fresh water out on the ground, according to a new study. Given the chatbot's unprecedented popularity, researchers fear all those spilled bottles could take a troubling toll on water supplies, especially amid historic droughts and looming environmental uncertainty in the US."

_______________________________________________

Follow me on:

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser