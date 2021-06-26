Showers and thunderstorms are arriving in Minnesota this weekend, but the rain is unlikely to make much of a dent in the drought-like conditions most of the state is experiencing.

"We won't see much improvement," Eric Ahasic, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said Saturday.

Rain was falling Saturday afternoon in many areas and was expected to continue into the evening, with heavy rainfall possible in some areas, according to the NWS.

Southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin may see an inch or two of precipitation, but rainfall will likely be modest elsewhere in the state — about one-tenth of an inch.

On Sunday, expect scattered thunderstorms, he said. Downpours may occur, but will be "so localized," Ahasic said. "It will help someone's back yard or some farmer's field."

Some places could see up to an inch of rain, but most places will stay dry Sunday, he said.

Unsettled weather will likely continue into early next week, the NWS said, when afternoon and evening showers could fall each day.

Despite the sprinkles, the statewide drought will stay the same or get worse in most of the state this week, with some areas more parched than in 2015, when the state last experienced a drought, Ahasic said.

Drought is measured using five levels of severity, similar to tornadoes, Ahasic said.

Minnesota is "not nearly as dry as the western U.S., but it's the driest we've been in a long time," he said.

All of Minnesota is currently at least abnormally dry, according to the U.S, Drought Monitor website, and most of the state is experiencing moderate drought, the next level up on the website's five-level gauge.

About 14% of Minnesota has fallen into the severe drought range, with northwestern and southern portions of the state the hardest hit.

Those numbers are worse than last month, when 73% of the state was abnormally dry and 13% was seeing moderate drought.

When an area is abnormally dry, the website says, seed moisture is low and crops are stressed. Water temperatures increase and river and lake levels dip.

No area of the state is yet seeing extreme drought, the most concerning category, the website said.

Ahasic noted that the drought monitor website only updates its statistics once a week, so numbers won't include any rainfall we've seen since early last week.

But the meager rainfall totals since then are unlikely to have changed the picture, he said.

The last time Minnesota fell into the "extreme drought" category was in 2012, Ahasic said. "That's when you see crops starting to fail and lake levels are at record lows."

"We're not there yet, but we'll have to see how the rest of the summer goes," he said.

