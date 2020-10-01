I bought a crew dining car from the railroad yard in Brainerd for $150 in 1966. It had four windows on each side and a door on each end. For $75 I had it transported about 28 miles, including the railroad ties to set it on. I intended to use it for deer and grouse hunting.

The car, located near Motley, Minn., sits on 40 acres. It is 40-by-8 and, despite some weak spots in the walls, made of solid oak. There are spaces for six beds, with cooking facilities and a heater. A restroom is outside with its own shelter.

I have hunted there for 54 years. First with two hunting partners for about 45 of them before they passed. I’ve also hunted with sons, daughters, sons-in-law, and grandsons. We have had so many wonderful years of hunting, taking many deer. There are so many great memories of hunting, card games and companionship with relatives and friends.

Richard Storck, Rockford, Minn.