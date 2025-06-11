Raids in Southern California rattle immigrant communities — including those in the US legally

LOS ANGELES — Jacob Vasquez began working at a clothing warehouse in Los Angeles soon after arriving from Mexico less than three years ago.
He is among dozens of workers detained by federal immigration authorities in a series of raids in LA's fashion district and at Home Depot parking lots in Southern California. More than 100 people have been detained.
The raids have triggered days of turbulent protests across the city and beyond and led President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops and Marines to the LA area, the latest development in the administration's immigration crackdown. Protests in the city's downtown have ranged from peaceful to raucous, with demonstrators blocking a major freeway and setting cars on fire over the weekend.
Immigrant advocates say the workers who were detained do not have criminal histories and are being denied their due process rights.
Vasquez has a three-month-old baby, according to his family who spoke to reporters outside the Ambiance Apparel warehouse, a clothing company founded in 1999, and where the young father worked.
''Jacob is a family man and the sole breadwinner of his household,'' said his brother Gabriel, speaking in Spanish during a news conference Monday. He doesn't know if he's OK, he later said in an interview. ''We don't know where he is.''
About 10% of LA County residents do not have legal immigration status
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass denounced the raids and the deployment of troops, saying Tuesday that the actions were aimed at intimidating the area's vast immigrant population, one of the country's largest. She said she has heard even immigrants with legal status are being swept up and that the raids may continue for months.