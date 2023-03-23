HENDERSON, Nev. — Free-agent cornerback Duke Shelley, who has played in Chicago and Minnesota, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.
Shelley played for the Bears in 2019-21 and then joined the Vikings last season. He has 11 starts over 41 career games with 84 tackles and 12 pass breakups. Shelley started five games last season with career highs of 31 tackles and eight pass breakups. He also had an interception.
The Bears selected Shelley in the sixth round of the 2019 draft out of Kansas State.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Alabama's Bryce Young throws for NFL teams at pro day
Nick Saban says his quarterback , Bryce Young, is the best prospect in the upcoming NFL draft.
High Schools
DeLaSalle rolls over Orono in Class 3A boys basketball semifinal
Nasir Whitlock scored 27 points for the Islanders, including seven in a row that stretched a small lead.
Business
Man United sale: Jim Ratcliffe says he's submitted 2nd bid
The proposed sale of Manchester United gathered pace Thursday when British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe said he had submitted a second bid for the iconic soccer team.
Sports
Ethics agency to better protect gymnasts for LA Olympics
Created to help protect athletes after the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, the sport's international investigations agency has set new safeguarding standards with a view to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Sports
Track bans transgender athletes, tightens rules for Semenya
Track and field banned transgender athletes from international competition Thursday, while adopting new regulations that could keep Caster Semenya and other athletes with differences in sex development from competing.