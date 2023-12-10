LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs went into the locker room Sunday after suffering a knee injury in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.
He was listed as questionable to return.
Jacobs led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,653 yards. He had rushed for more than 100 yards in two of his previous three games.
