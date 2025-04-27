Raiders, Jaguars and Chiefs receive A's in the AP's NFL draft grades

NFL draft picks can make an instant impact on a team's immediate success.
Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick last year, led the Washington Commanders to the NFC championship game. Cooper DeJean, a second-round selection, had a pick-6 against Patrick Mahomes in Philadelphia's Super Bowl victory over Kansas City.
Some rookies will need more time to develop. Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 pick in 2024, had a tough start in Chicago and the Bears went 5-12 and fired their coach.
It usually takes two or three years to fairly grade a draft, but here are AP's early grades on each team's overall draft:
ARIZONA CARDINALS: B
Defensive tackle Walter Nolen (16) is a plug-and-play starter who went a few slots higher than most projections. CB Will Johnson (47) is a first-round talent who slipped because of injury concerns. DL Jordan Burch (78) and LB Cody Simon (115) need more development.
ATLANTA FALCONS: B+
Edge Jalon Walker (15) was a top-10 projection who'll boost the pass rush. Trading up to get edge James Pearce Jr. (26) could have the same impact on Atlanta's defense as the Eagles got after taking CBs Quinyon Mitchell and DeJean last season. S Xavier Watts (96) fits coach Raheem Morris' scheme. S Billy Bowman Jr. (118) has to be more consistent at the next level.