Raiders, Jaguars and Chiefs receive A's in the AP's NFL draft grades

Traded No. 2 and passed up Travis Hunter to add more draft capital and got DT Mason Graham (5). Often mocked to take QB Shedeur Sanders in the first round and ended up getting him at No. 144 after taking QB Dillon Gabriel (94). That's great value for Sanders after a surprise in the third round.. LB Carson Schwesinger (33) is versatile. RB Quinshon Judkins (36) has playmaking talent. TE Harold Fannin Jr. (67) has high upside. RB Dylan Sampson (126) could be a sleeper.