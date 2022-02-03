A narcotics raid targeted a house in Minnetonka and netted a "significant haul" that included nearly 400 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of THC vaping cartridges and other illicit drugs, authorities said.

Two men were arrested Tuesday at the home where they lived, not far from the intersection of Interstate 494 and Hwy. 55 and were awaiting charges, said Lt. Derek Schuldt, commander of the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force.

Schuldt said Thursday that "there is still some active investigation going on. This overall case just kind of keeps building. ... It just keeps leading places."

Along with the marijuana and 700 THC vaping cartridges, also seized were 9 pounds of THC wax, more than 3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 6 ounces of cocaine, 300 prescription pills and $26,000 in cash.

Schuldt said he suspects there are other people involved in this illicit drug enterprise.

"This is a pretty significant haul to put on two people," he said.

Assisting the Anoka-Hennepin task force in the raid was the Southwest Hennepin Drug Task Force.