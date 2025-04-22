Rahul and Kumar lead Delhi to 8-wicket win over Lucknow in IPL

LUCKNOW, India — Lokesh Rahul anchored Delhi Capitals to an emphatic eight-wicket win over his former franchise Lucknow Super Giants and reached the 5,000-run mark in Indian Premier League on Tuesday.
Rahul made an unbeaten 57 off 42 balls with three fours and three sixes as Delhi romped to 161-2 in 17.5 overs and joined Gujarat Titans atop the points table with 12 points from six wins.
Opener Abishek Porel made 51 off 36 balls in Delhi's aggressive run-chase as off-spinner Aiden Markram claimed both wickets for 30 runs.
Earlier, Lucknow couldn't capitalize on Markram (52) and Mitchell Marsh's (45) 87-run opening stand off 60 balls and was restricted to 159-6 with fast bowler Mukesh Kumar returning with impressive figures of 4-33.
With five wins and four defeats Lucknow is at No. 5 on the table.
Rahul controls the chase
Rahul was unavailable when Delhi recorded a thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow earlier this season, but he controlled the chase well with captain Axar Patel in his first game since parting ways with his former franchise.
Rahul became the quickest batter to complete 5,000 runs in the IPL as he reached the landmark in 130 innings. David Warner held the previous record of completing the milestone in 135 innings.