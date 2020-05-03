One of the hottest concert tickets of 2020 now won’t be usable until 2021: Rage Against the Machine has rescheduled its two-night stand at Target Center with Run the Jewels until July 2 and 3 of next year.

Minneapolis was supposed to be one of first cities to see the reunited rap-rock quartet on its first major tour in a decade. It was no surprise the band’s May 11 show here sold out in minutes. The May 12 date was thus quickly added, and that, too, quickly sold out.

Target Center is also where the politically bombastic group played a legendary protest gig during the Republican National Convention in 2008, after also performing during the Democrats’ big shindig in Denver a few weeks earlier.

The band has now postponed all of its 2020 shows due to the coronavirus and doesn’t have any confirmed dates until June 3, 2021, in El Paso, Texas. That may change if the postponed Coachella music fest goes on as planned this October, after being bumped from April with Rage as its biggest headliner.

The quartet also rescheduled its show in Winnipeg to June 25, 2021, followed by Sioux Falls, S.D., on July 5 and Kansas City on July 7.

In a statement issued on its website over the weekend, Rage warned that these rescheduled dates are “health and safety permitting.”

“Rage Against the Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans,” the band said. “We sincerely hope that each of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration.”

The news on the website also specifically addressed the issue of refunds, which so many other bands have avoided in their postponements: “During this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back,” Rage’s statement read. “We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, anyone who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase.”

