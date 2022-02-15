The longest-delayed concerts on the Twin Cities' calendar have been pushed into their third year of waiting.

Rage Against the Machine's pair of Target Center shows, originally booked for May 2020 – and then July 2021, then May 2022 — have been finally rescheduled for March 19-20, 2023. Rap duo Run the Jewels are still scheduled to open, though they may need a reminder by then.

Ticketholders who still feel young enough to attend the high-adrenaline performances can use their original tickets for the new dates. Fans who want refunds have until March 15 (2022) to obtain them at the point of purchase.

Thanks to concertgoers who have already turned in tickets amid the prior delays – the shows were initially sold-out — new tickets can be bought via AXS.com or Target Center's box office.

Minneapolis was originally supposed to be among the first cities to see the Los Angeles rap-rock quartet's reunion trek in 2020, but COVID got in the way again and again. The band's tour is now set to kick off July 9 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wis. (about a five-hour drive from the Twin Cities) and continue through mid-August, with another two-night stand set for July 11-12 at Chicago's United Center.

Rage's shows will be the longest-delayed gigs of the pandemic by almost a full year. Elton John, who is two decades older than Rage's members, will make up his postponed Xcel Energy Center concerts March 22-23.