Ragans strikes out 10, leads Royals to a 4-2 victory that stops Guardians' 5-game winning streak

CLEVELAND — Cole Ragans struck out 10, walked none and allowed four hits in 7 2/3 innings, getting his first win this season as the Kansas City Royals overcame a two-run deficit to beat Cleveland 4-2 on Sunday and stop the Guardians' five-game winning streak.
Ragans (1-0), a 27-year-old left-hander who finished fourth in AL Cy Young Award voting last year, gave up two runs — one earned — while throwing 64 of 89 pitches for strikes.
Maikel Garcia had three hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run double off Ben Lively (0-2) in the fifth that put the Royals ahead 4-2. Salvador Perez had tied the score in the fourth with his second home run this season, a two-run drive.
Lucas Erceg got the last out in the eighth and Carlos Estévez allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, then struck out three straight batters for his fifth save in six chances.
No. 9 batter Kyle Isbel also had three hits for the Royals.
Lively (0-2) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings.
Daniel Schneemann had an RBI double in a two-run second.
Royals third baseman/left fielder Jonathan India sat out after leaving Saturday's game with tightness in the right quadriceps. Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas missed his fifth straight game because of a bruised right wrist.