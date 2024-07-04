MIAMI — Ceddanne Rafaela tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, Brayan Bello limited Miami to a run over 6 2/3 innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Marlins 7-2 on Wednesday night.

Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida each had two hits and two RBIs to help the Red Sox win their third straight after a three-game slide.

In his first start since June 25, Bello (8-5) gave up seven hits, walked one and struck out seven. The right-hander's previous turn was skipped to help him overcome a difficult stretch, when he dropped three of four decisions.

Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran and left fielder Rob Refsnyder robbed Miami's Josh Bell of extra base hits with standout defensive plays. Duran ran and tracked down Bell's drive at the wall in the sixth, and Refsnyder dove to catch a line drive in the eighth.

Boston capitalized on an ineffective outing by Miami starter Trevor Rogers (1-9) with five hits and three walks through the first three innings. Run-scoring singles from Devers and Yoshida in the third erased an early deficit and put Boston ahead 2-1.

Yoshida's RBI groundout in the seventh made it 3-1. The Red Sox broke it open on Devers' run-scoring triple and Rafaela's three-run double in the ninth.

Rogers was lifted after three innings and 84 pitches, ending his string of three consecutive starts of at least six innings.

The Marlins struck quickly against Bello with Jesús Sánchez's RBI single in the first.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward threw the ceremonial first pitch before the game. Ward transferred to Miami after two successful seasons at Washington State, where he passed for 6,966 yards and 48 touchdowns.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Liam Hendriks (elbow surgery) threw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions Wednesday. Manager Alex Cora said Hendriks threw only fastballs. Hendriks, who is traveling with the club, will throw Friday and Sunday in New York.

Marlins: Optioned RHP Valente Bellozo to Jacksonville and recalled Anthony Maldonado from the Triple-A club. ... OF Nick Gordon (illness) and INF Otto López (back) missed their second consecutive games.

UP NEXT

RHP Nick Pivetta (4-5, 4.52) will start the series finale for the Red Sox on Thursday, The Marlins will go with RHP Kyle Tyler (3.38).

