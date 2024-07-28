PARIS — Rafael Nadal's manager says the 22-time Grand Slam champion will play his first-round match in singles at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Nadal has dealt with a series of injuries the past two seasons. His right thigh was taped during his first-round doubles victory with Carlos Alcaraz for Spain on Saturday night. Nadal said after that match he hadn't decided whether to compete in singles.

''Tomorrow, I don't know what's going to happen,'' Nadal said Saturday. ''I don't know if I'm going to play or not.''

He said then that he wanted to consult with his team before figuring out what to do.

Nadal went through a practice session Sunday morning to test his fitness, then opted to face Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in Court Philippe Chatrier in the afternoon, according to his manager, Benito Perez-Barbadillo.

___

